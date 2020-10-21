TDH: Over 2,200 new virus cases, 18 additional deaths reported in Tennessee

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting a case increase of 2,292 COVID-19 cases with 18 additional deaths reported in Tennessee since Tuesday afternoon.
The latest report bring’s the state’s total case count to 235,861 cases with 223,867 confirmed and over 11,900 considered probable.
The state’s coronavirus death toll is now at 2,970 with only 136 of those deaths considered probable.
TDH says there are more than 210,200 inactive cases across the state.
The Shelby County Health Department has reported 227 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths countywide. There are 35,077 COVID-19 cases total with 2,217 active cases.
Health officials said 556 people have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
Along with daily case numbers, the health department is also keeping a watchful eye on hospital capacity using a health care resource tracking system. The system shows acute care utilization is at 89% and ICU utilization is at 90% as of Monday, October 20.
There are a number of long-term care facilities that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic. Several facilities have even reported multiple COVID-19 clusters since the first case was reported. Graceland Rehabilitation and Nursing has had the highest number of cluster investigations among all of the facilities.
The charts below show the number of residents and staff that have been affected by the clusters.
A separate set of facilities have completed their clusters by going 28 consecutive days without identifying a new case of the virus.
