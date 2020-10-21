S7HD reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 18 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender and age are as follows:
- Hardin County: One male 20s
- Johnson County: One male 10s, one male 20s, one male 40s, one male 50s, one male 60s
- Massac County: One female 40s, one female 60s
- Pope County: One female 20s, one male 40s
- Pulaski County: One male 10s
- Union County: One female under 10, two females 10s, one male 30s, one male 40s, two females 50s
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 1,637 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
Currently, 1,069 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered.
There are currently 539 active cases in the region.
Twenty-six people have died.
