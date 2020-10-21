Notre Dame High School cancels annual craft show

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Notre Dame Regional High School has canceled their 25th Annual 3-Day Crafts, Gifts & Collectibles show.
They said they decided to cancel it due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current health guidelines.
“I truly love working with all of the vendors and will miss the energy and excitement this year,” said craft show organizer Deana Pecord. “This has been such a difficult decision. All of the Performing and Visual Arts students gain so much by serving the vendors and interacting with the patrons.”
The annual three-day event is held on the campus of Notre Dame Regional High School.
According to the school, the event has an average 5,000 people who visit it. All proceeds benefit the Performing and Visual Arts at Notre Dame Regional High School.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.