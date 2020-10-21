New Madrid County Health Department reinforces quarantine rules

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - New Madrid County reached the second-highest positivity rate of Coronavirus in early October.
Leaders with the county health department said they’re alarmed by the number of people ignoring CDC guidelines.
Now they are raising awareness in a Facebook post.
“There’s too many and they just need to understand they need to stay home,” Jayne Dees, an administrator at the New Madrid County Health Department, said.
She said some people in the county aren’t taking Quarantine seriously.
“We’re getting lots and lots of calls from parents, school officials, just general people,” Dees said.
She said the dozens of calls is what prompted the health department to make a Facebook post Tuesday.
It said “If you have been asked from your school or your local health department to quarantine due to COVID-19, please stay at home like you are supposed to.”
“When you get sent home from school, that means everything and so, I think they think just not being at school is enough and when they’re sent home they really need to be separate from everybody,” Dana Eby said.
Dana Eby works as a nurse at the health department and said people need to understand how important it is to self-isolate if you come into contact with somebody who tests positive.
“Just because you feel okay today doesn’t mean during the night that you might not develop those symptoms,” Eby said.
Dees said she strongly encourages people to follow the CDC guidelines to reduce the number of cases.
“Every day we’re getting like 10 to 13 new cases and this has been going on for a week or so,” Dees said.
Charles Jackson said he’s noticing the increase too.
“A lot of our close friends are coming down positive with the COVID,” Jackson said.
“If we want to keep this down, we’re gonna have to start following the rules,” Dees said.
Jayne Dees also said she hopes spreading the word about effective quarantining will help reduce the number of positive cases in New Madrid County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.