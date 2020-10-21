Much warmer across the Heartland tomorrow. Chance of showers and storms Friday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -We saw a wide range of temperatures across the Heartland this afternoon. Readings ranged from the lower 60s north to middle 80s south. This evening we are seeing mostly clear skies and mild temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. For Thursday all of the Heartland will be warmer with lower to middle 80s across the entire Heartland.
A cold front will move towards the area on Friday. Ahead of this front we will see warm temperatures with a few scattered showers and storms. Highs will reach the middle 70s early in our northwestern counties to lower 80s in our southeastern counties. Once the front moves through temperatures will fall rapidly into the 50s.
