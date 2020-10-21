Mild Temps and Fog This Morning

Temperatures hanging around the 50s and 60s this Wednesday morning with cloudy skies. There may be a few isolated showers in northern portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois during the morning hours. Patchy to dense fog may be an issue in areas across the Heartland as a dense fog advisory is put out until 8am. During the day, clouds will gradually decrease from south to north leaving us with peaks of sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s.