Mild Temps and Fog This Morning

Temperatures hanging around the 50s and 60s this Wednesday morning with cloudy skies. There may be a few isolated showers in northern portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois during the morning hours. Patchy to dense fog may be an issue in areas across the Heartland as a dense fog advisory is put out until 8am. During the day, clouds will gradually decrease from south to north leaving us with peaks of sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s.
We will be set up for a mostly sunny, dry, and warm day on Thursday prior to our next cold front that will sweep over the area Friday. This will bring rain and storms ending the week. Chances of rain will pick up near the end of the weekend and into next week with another system pushing in by Sunday night into Monday.
-Lisa
