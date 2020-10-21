Methamphetamine found inside stolen vehicle, 2 suspects arrested

GRAVES COUTNY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in Mayfield, after being detained, inside of a stolen vehicle on October 21.
Around 2 p.m., Graves Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a surveillance on a suspicious vehicle, and identified the vehicle as stolen.
The occupants of the vehicle, Steven Davis, 32, of Fulton County, and Tyler Ellegood, 26, of Graves County, were both detained on South 8th Street.
The vehicle, a black Chevrolet Impala, had been reported to the Mayfield Police as stolen on October 19, 2020.
Quantities of crystal Methamphetamine were found in the vehicle, including a large number of used syringes and related items, several sets of electronic measuring scales containing Methamphetamine residue, plastic baggies and other items were located and seized as evidence.
The vehicles owner was contacted and came to the scene.
The vehicle was then returned to the owner.
Charges
- Davis- Trafficking in a 1st Degree Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) Receiving Stolen Property (Automobile) Operating Motor Vehicle on a Suspected Operators License Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Ellegood- Possession of a 1st Degree Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
Both suspects were lodged at the Graves County Jail.
The investigation is continuing.
