Marion, Ill. man seriously injured in crash on I-64

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a serious crash involving an SUV and a SEMI-tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Washington County, Illinois on Tuesday night, October 20.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-64 at the 43.5 milepost around 10:12 p.m. This is near the Okawville exit.
According to an Illinois State Police preliminary investigation, the driver of a SEMI crossed both eastbound lanes of I-64 when he tried to over-correct.
The big rig traveled into the left-side median and when it re-entered the left lane of the interstate, the vehicle rolled and landed on its side.
The driver of an on-coming GMC Yukon was unable to avoid the wreck and hit the SEMI.
The driver of the SUV, 47-year-old Travis Akin of Marion, Ill., was seriously injured.
An ambulance crew transported Akin to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the SEMI, 41-year-old Curtis Evans of Raleigh, North Carolina, was not injured in the crash.
Evans was cited for improper lane usage.
The eastbound lanes of I-64 were shutdown for approximately three hours to allow crews to clear the area and for troopers to investigate the crash.
