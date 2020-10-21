KYTC crews to conduct friction testing on Heartland roadways

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Specialized crews will begin continuous friction testing on area roadways in Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1on Friday, October 23.
Crews will be using specialized testing vehicles, called SCRIM® trucks, to collect roadway surface data.
SCRIM stands for Sideway-force Coefficient Routine Investigation Machines.
The technology in the trucks collect data that will be used in developing safer roadways.
Water is sprayed onto the pavement help collect the data.
The information will be used to analyze the connection between highway crashes and pavement surface friction.
“The objective is to reduce fatal and serious injury collisions by incorporating friction data into our selection process for resurfacing and other pavement treatments,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “By enhancing our pavement management practices in this way, the cabinet will be taking a proactive approach to making roadways safer for motorists throughout the commonwealth.”
Drivers can expect to see the SCRIM® trucks along state primary and secondary highways in 12 western Kentucky counties for the next few weeks.
The SCRIM® trucks are orange or white with flashing lights and warning signs.
Drivers are asked to use caution when they come across the specialized trucks.
The SCRIM® vehicles will be traveling at or slightly below the posted speed limit and will be part of a moving work caravan.
