$500K in energy assistance now available for Ameren Mo. customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to the ongoing financial hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic, Ameren Missouri is providing an additional $500,000 in energy assistance to customers across the state.
The funding is on top of $4 million previously pledged this year.
This $500,000 donation makes energy assistance available for more Missouri families by expanding income eligibility requirements.
Moderate-income families who need energy assistance for the first time, but don’t qualify for Missouri’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), may be eligible for these new Clean Slate funds.
“We know there are many families struggling with their expenses who don’t qualify for existing programs, but have been deeply impacted by the pandemic,” said Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. “We want those families to know we are here to help in this critical time of need. This new round of Clean Slate will support even more customers as we head into the colder winter months.”
Clean Slate will help eligible customers clear the remaining balance on their account after they pay 25 percent of the past-due balance.
Up to $500 in Clean Slate funds will be applied to the remaining account balance.
Any leftover balance will be entered into a payment agreement.
To be eligible for Clean Slate, customers must meet the following requirements:
- Household income up to 250 percent of the federal poverty level who do not qualify for LIHEAP. (For example, customers in a four-person household making up to $65,500 a year, or $5,458 per month, are eligible to apply.)
- Pay 25 percent of their past-due balance
- Prove loss of income or employment due to COVID-19.
- Have an active Ameren Missouri electric account that is past due, or reconnecting an account.
Ameren Missouri’s previous $3 million COVID-19 Clean Slate program helped thousands of Ameren Missouri customers pay off their past-due utility bills.
Community partners and agencies administered the Clean Slate program and will also distribute this additional round of energy assistance dollars.
Customers who have previously received Clean Slate funding are not eligible to apply.
Funding from this new $500,000 donation will be available starting Oct. 21 for eligible Missouri electric customers.
Customers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
Customers can find more information about Clean Slate at AmerenMissouri.com/CleanSlate or by calling Ameren Missouri at 800-552- 7583.
Energy assistance dollars are also available for customers with an income at or below 135 percent of the federal poverty level through the Missouri Family Support Division’s LIHEAP program.
The state recently extended the deadline for LIHEAP’s Summer Cooling Program to October 31, 2020, increased the maximum benefit from $300 to $600 and temporarily expanded the eligibility requirements from a maximum of 135 percent to 150 percent of the federal poverty level.
How to apply for LIHEAP:
- Contact your local Community Action Agency
- Call 855-FSD-INFO (855-373-4636) to request an application.
- Apply via a new online portal at MyDSS.MO.gov/energy-assistance.
