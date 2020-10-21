Jackson County Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 related death, 29 new cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department is reporting one new COVID-19 related death and 29 new cases in the county.
117 active cases are currently being managed.
There have been 1,471 confirmed cases in the county, including 26 related deaths.
Six individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 1,328 individuals.
Jackson County is a part of Region 5, which is under a COVID-19 resurgence mitigation plan.
