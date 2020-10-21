2 injured in weekend shooting in Cairo, Ill.

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Cairo Police are investigating a shooting that took place at 2401 Sycamore Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 17.
When officers responded to a shots-fired call at the location they found two gunshot victims.
Their injuries were considered non-life threatening.
A third person was also treated for minor injures that were not related to gunfire.
There are no details at this time on any suspects.
According to Cairo Police Chief Leonard Harris the situation remains under investigation.
