Heartland high school softball games rescheduled

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Some high school softball games, including some for the state softball quarterfinals have been rescheduled.
The Perryville at Bowling Green Class 3 softball quarterfinal game was moved from Wednesday, October 21 to Thursday at 5 p.m. due to wet field conditions.
The Kelly at Iberia Class 2 quarterfinal game was moved from Wednesday to Thursday at 4:30 p.m. due to wet field conditions.
The Neelyville at Vienna Class 1 sectional softball game was moved from Wednesday to Thursday due to wet field conditions. It will be played at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.