Heartland high school softball games rescheduled
Some high school softball games, including some for the state softball quarterfinals have been rescheduled. (Source: Pexels)
By Amber Ruch | October 21, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 1:01 PM

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Some high school softball games, including some for the state softball quarterfinals have been rescheduled.

The Perryville at Bowling Green Class 3 softball quarterfinal game was moved from Wednesday, October 21 to Thursday at 5 p.m. due to wet field conditions.

The Kelly at Iberia Class 2 quarterfinal game was moved from Wednesday to Thursday at 4:30 p.m. due to wet field conditions.

The Neelyville at Vienna Class 1 sectional softball game was moved from Wednesday to Thursday due to wet field conditions. It will be played at 5 p.m.

