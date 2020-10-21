Graves County Health Department announces 10 more cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has announced 10 more COVID-19 cases in the county.
The total number of cases is 845.
“it is hard to stay guarded when around friends and family but the positive cases that we are seeing are certainly related.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“It is very similar to the situation in our county in July where the virus was not spreading in places of employment but with group and family functions that take place after work. Several of these cases could have been prevented.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
