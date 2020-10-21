4,342 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker held a briefing on Illinois' response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21.
Illinois cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,342 new COVID-19 cases and 69 additional deaths on Wednesday.
Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in southern Illinois:
- Franklin County - 1 man in his 80s, 1 man in his 90s
- Jackson County - 1 man in his 70s
- Saline County - 2 women in their 80s
- Williamson County - 1 woman in her 90s
A total of 355,217 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 9,345 deaths.
As of Tuesday night, 2,338 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 194 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, 6,950,105 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
