90,996 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21.
Governor Beshear said the White House is saying Kentuckians in red or orange zones shouldn’t have gatherings at all beyond their immediate families. He said Kentucky already has guidance limiting to 10 or fewer people gatherings such as backyard barbecues and house parties, but the recommendation from the White House goes even further.
“The difference between where we are now and where we were in March is that now we know how to stop the spread,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s like being in the challenge of your lifetime, it’s like being in a war – except you know 100% how to win. The question is, are you going to execute the plan to win?”
The governor also gave an update on the state of veterans homes.
At Thompson-Hood in Wilmore, on Wednesday, there were 71 positive veterans, 13 hospitalized, one recovered and one in the COVID-19 unit in-house. He said six COVID-19-positive veterans have died. Thompson-Hood is the only one of Kentucky’s four state veterans long-term care facilities with active cases.
The governor said two COVID-19-positive veteran deaths at EKVC in Hazard before that outbreak was resolved and there are no active cases there. There are no active cases at Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson or at Radcliff Veterans Center in Radcliff.
As an update on the Healthy at Home eviction relief fund, the governor said since opening, the fund has received 5,305 applications from tenants, 3,709 of which have submitted all required documents and are ready to be reviewed.
Kentucky cases
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported a total of 90,996 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, October 21.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 4.99 percent.
KDPH also reported a total of 1,363 deaths and 17,534 recoveries.
Currently, 1,837,416 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
