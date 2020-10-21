Endangered Silver Alert issued for missing 83-year-old Poplar Bluff man

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at First Midwest Bank 704 N Westwood, Poplar Bluff at 9:45 a.m. on October 20.
Robert Lee Coats, a white male, age 83, was last seen wearing a teal jacket over a buttoned shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
Coats is 5′7, 160 pounds, is bald and has blue eyes.
He has also been diagnosed with memory loss.
Coats’s last known location was the bank, where a large sum of money was withdrawn from his account.
He does not have access to a vehicle but purchased a blue 2006 Pontiac G6 with Missouri Temporary Registration 005NVV on October 20.
Unknown direction of travel.
Anyone who has seen Coats or know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.
