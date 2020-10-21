Endangered Missing Person Alert issued for Collinsville, Ill. man

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued for a missing Collinsville, Illinois man.
Richard Fulton, 65, was last seen at 1003 Cherokee Street in Collinsville around 11:05 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20.
Police said Fulton has a condition which puts him in danger.
Fulton is described as 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighing 172 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his abdomen.
It is unknown what he was last wearing when he was reported missing.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fulton is asked to contact the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131.
