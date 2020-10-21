Egyptian Health Department reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 18 new cases

(Source: WIS)
By Ashley Smith | October 21, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 4:45 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department has been notified of two White County residents who have passed away due to complications of COVID-19, and 18 new cases in the region.

Three new cases are in White County, and 15 new cases are in Saline County.

Saline County has had a total of 542 lab confirmed positives, including nine deaths.

White County has had a total of 259 lab-confirmed positives, including three deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 118 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

