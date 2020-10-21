Drive-thru trunk-or-treating event to be held in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A new and spooktacular event will be held in Carbondale later this week.
The Carbondale Park District will host a community drive-thru trunk-or-treating event at Haunted Hickory Lodge on Friday, October 23.
The event will start at 4 p.m. and last till 7 p.m.
Each vehicle will travel around the Halloween-themed circle drive, stopping in the back-parking lot at multiple treat stops.
All trunk-or-treaters must stay in their vehicle at all times.
Participants are encouraged to dress up in costume and to dress their vehicle up.
Groups and organizations handing out treats will be wearing mask and gloves.
Everyone is asked to wear a face mask.
The event is free and open to the public.
