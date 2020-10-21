Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In opens gates for double feature

BLOMEYER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In opened its gates on Wednesday, October 21 for a double feature screening of two theatrical classics.
Located in Blomeyer, Missouri, it is truly the hottest ticket in town.
Each night the theater will screen a double feature for the public’s entertainment.
On Wednesday evening, movie goers will see a screening of “Smokey and the Bandit,” followed by “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”
“Tonight, we are expecting to do our very first soft opening for the public, for our community," said co-owner Jonny Tasarello. "Again, the whole point of this place is to provide family entertainment and family fun. We had enough stuff in place that we decided, why wait till spring? Let’s go ahead and open this fall and see what happens. Make sure people like what’s going on.”
With food vendors, concessions and social distancing in place, the drive-in is a safe bet for a little entertainment.
Although Wednesday’s event is sold out, tickets are still available for the Thursday through Saturday movie screenings. The cost is $30 per carload and can be purchased online.
