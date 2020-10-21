Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reports 5 new deaths from COVID-19

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County on Wednesday, October 21. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)
By Amber Ruch | October 21, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 4:50 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported five new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, October 21.

The newly reported deaths include an individual in their 70s, two individuals in their 80s, one individual in their 90s and one individual 100+.

This brings the total number of deaths to 49.

The health center also reported 45 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the county to 2,726. They reported a total of 2,175 recoveries.

In long term care facilities in the county, the health center reported a total of 262 cases, 36 deaths and 155 recoveries.

