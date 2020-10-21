Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reports 5 new deaths from COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported five new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, October 21.
The newly reported deaths include an individual in their 70s, two individuals in their 80s, one individual in their 90s and one individual 100+.
This brings the total number of deaths to 49.
The health center also reported 45 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the county to 2,726. They reported a total of 2,175 recoveries.
In long term care facilities in the county, the health center reported a total of 262 cases, 36 deaths and 155 recoveries.
