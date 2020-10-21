Bi-County Health Department reports 3 new COVID-19 related death; 91 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of three new COVID-19 related deaths and 91 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
One of the deaths was in a Williamson County long term care facility, and one was in a Franklin County long term care facility. The third was in Franklin County.
44 new cases are in Franklin County, and 47 new cases are in Williamson County.
There have been a total of 1,798 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 921 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 60 deaths in Williamson County and nine deaths in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 1,136 have recovered in Williamson County and 502 have recovered in Franklin County.
