Amber Alert canceled for 2 babies inside a stolen SUV

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KFVS) - Early Wednesday morning police issued an Amber Alert for two infant children inside of a stolen SUV in Florissant, Missouri.
The alert was canceled at 3:25 a.m.
According to police, the missing 16 day-old-infant and 10-month-old girl were found safe inside of the stolen, now recovered vehicle.
The children were unharmed and will be reunited with their parents.
Florissant Police were called shortly after midnight to a gas station located at 105 Dunn Road.
According to police, the father of the babies left his SUV running and unlocked when he went inside the gas station.
When the father was returning to the vehicle, the SUV was gone.
