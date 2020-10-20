What you need to know Oct. 20

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, October 20.
A stationary cold front is keeping rain in parts of the Heartland.
Southern portions of southeast Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee will see rain this morning.
As the cold front enters a warm front, rain chances will increase this afternoon for southern Illinois and northern counties in southeast Missouri.
Severe weather is not expected, but a few rumbles of thunder is possible in addition to heavy rainfall.
This afternoon will be warmer with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.
Clouds will stick around tonight.
Rain and isolated storms are possible in the northern areas of the Heartland.
Another round of rain and storms is possible by Friday.
Don’t put away the short sleeves just yet.
A big temperature change will take place by mid-week.
Afternoon highs will be back in the upper 70s and low 80s.
- Governor JB Pritzker announced COVID-19 resurgence mitigations will be implemented in southern Illinois at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, October 22.
- Old Town Cape said they’re pulling the plug on this year’s Parade of Lights due to the ongoing pandemic.
- Governor Mike Parson ordered flags at half-staff in honor of the assistant police chief in Kennett.
- The Cape Girardeau Public Health Center Board is asking for public comments ahead of its board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The meeting agenda includes whether or not to extend the county’s mask mandate.
- President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will have their microphones cut off in Thursday’s debate while their rival delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.
- Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.
- A reported 7.5 magnitude earthquake off the Alaska Peninsula on Monday prompted tsunami warnings for a vast swath of communities.
- Eleven horse were rescued after a horse trailer crash late on Sunday evening in Franklin County, Mo.
- Jeff Bridges says he is being treated for lymphoma and his prognosis is good.
