2-week long drive-thru COVID-19 testing event scheduled in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health will be holding a two-week long COVID-19 testing event in Mt. Vernon.
The free virus testing event will be held at the Aquatic Zoo Parking Lot starting on Monday, October 26 through Sunday, November 8.
Simple nasal swab tests will be conducted from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day.
The testing event will be held in a drive-thru style and is open to the public. No Jefferson County residency is required.
No appointment is needed, but attendees must wear a mask.
Individuals with or without symptoms can be tested.
A valid phone number for those being tested is required.
Test results will be given by telephone within four-to-seven days
Anyone with questions about the testing event is asked to contact the Jefferson County Health Department at 618-244-7134
