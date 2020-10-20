Warmer weather ahead...

Warmer air will slowly push north through the Heartland this afternoon and evening. As the warmer air moves in, the rain will come to an end. Our northern counties will still see some showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. Lows tonight will be mild, mainly in the 50s. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the 70s across most of the area. Even warmer weather will arrive on Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back for your Friday forecast.