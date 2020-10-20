TDH reports 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 30 additional virus deaths in Tennessee

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - There are 1,508 new COVID-19 cases in the Volunteer State and an additional 30 virus-related deaths.
The Tennessee Department of Health says of the 233,569 coronavirus cases reported in Tennessee, over 221,800 of them are confirmed and the other 11,685 are considered probable.
Among the 2,952 deaths in the state, 2,817 of them are confirmed.
TDH says 208,182 Tennesseans have either recovered from the virus or the case is now “inactive.”
The Shelby County Health Department has reported 342 new coronavirus cases and one more death within the last 24 hours. Overall, there are 34,850 total coronavirus cases and 554 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are 2,203 active COVID-19 cases across Shelby County.
Along with daily case numbers, the health department is also keeping a watchful eye on hospital capacity using a health care resource tracking system. The system shows acute care utilization is at 87% and ICU utilization is at 88% as of Monday, October 19.
There are a number of long-term care facilities that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic. Several facilities have even reported multiple COVID-19 clusters since the first case was reported. Graceland Rehabilitation and Nursing has had the highest number of cluster investigations among all of the facilities.
The charts below show the number of residents and staff that have been affected by the clusters.
A separate set of facilities have completed their clusters by going 28 consecutive days without identifying a new case of the virus.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.