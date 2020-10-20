S7HD announces 26 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender and age are as follows:
- Alexander County: Two female 30s
- Johnson County: One female 20s, one male 20s, one female 30s, three males 30s, one female 40s, one female 60s, two males 60s, one female 70s, one male 70s
- Massac County: One male 30s, one male 40s
- Union County: One female under 10, two females 10s, one male 10s, three females 20s, two males 50s, one male 70s
There have been 1,619 confirmed cases in the region.
Currently, 1,048 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered.
There are currently 542 active cases in the region.
Twenty-six people have died from the virus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.