Schools receive hundreds of electronic cleaning wipes from Buchheit stores

JACKSON and PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Buchheit stores in Jackson and Perryville have donated $6,000 worth of electronic cleaning materials to schools in their communities.
Jackson R-2 schools received 802 containers of Blow Off Electronic Cleaning Wipes, 118 foaming screen cleaning wipes and 113 Isopropyl alcohol wipes.
Perry Count School District #32 received 529 containers of Blow Off Electronic Cleaning Wipes, 792 packs of Blow Off Electronic Cleaning Wipes, 96 cans of electronic grade Isopropyl alcohol and 110 packs of Blow Off Screen Cleaning Kits.
With many teachers and students learning in virtual and hybrid environments, Buchheit’s donated the special cleaning materials to help students take better care of their electronic technology.
“These products will be put to great use for our staff and students to help them stay safe and healthy,” said Perry County School District Director of Technology Dan Querry.
