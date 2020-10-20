’Safety City’ in Jackson updated

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Safety City was recently updated with new features.
Recently, a new front sign was installed, a roundabout was added because there are now several in the city and the firehouse building was updated as part of an Eagle Scout project. They are currently waiting on new signage for the roundabout.
“They can bring their bicycles and be in a very safe environment, and ride their bicycles around and have fun,” said Shane Anderson, Parks and Recreation director. “It gives a lot of imagination to the park. You can come up here as a kid and really have fund and be creative.”
It was first developed in the 1980s as a collaboration with the Jackson Noon Optimist Club and Jackson Parks and Recreation Department. They work on the upkeep and bring new ideas to the park.
“I’m going to say Jackson is written all over Safety City by the Noon Optimist Club," Anderson said. "They put their stamp on this, they made it kid friendly, kid enjoyment oriented. And then the kids come up here and they just really enjoy it and have a good time, just as it was intended.”
Not only do the kids have fun, but they learn road and bike safety as well.
“...It has lanes of traffic and signs of traffic, and at the same time, you can kind of use your imagination,” Anderson said. “You can have fun where you’re up here playing and be a kid.”
