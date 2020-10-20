Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-in prepares to host soft opening

Rock N Roll Drive-in opens
By Noelle Williams | October 20, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 10:46 PM

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - You can now enjoy a bag of popcorn and movie while social distancing.

The Rock n Roll Drive-In will open its gates for the soft opening on October 21at 5 p.m.

The night will include a screening of “Smokey and the Bandit” followed by "Talladega Nights, and food from Sugar Chic Creamery and Straight Line Swine.

Co-Owner, Jonny Tosarello said they plan to have mini-golf and batting cages at the grand opening.

“This is just kind of a soft opening to see, you know, how people enjoy it and give people something to do” said Tosarello

Co-Owner, Chuck Stratton, said they have packed a 6-month project in five weeks, so that people can watch a movie and have good time with a family.

“It’s all about bringing something back to the community and doing something fun for your family. We are family oriented” said Stratton

The Drive-In anticipates to have the grand opening in spring

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.