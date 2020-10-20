Restaurant reacts to upcoming COVID-19 mitigations in southern Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On Monday afternoon, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced stricter mitigations for restaurants and bars in southern Illinois.
As part of the mitigations, both restaurants and bars are now only allowed to serve and seat patrons outside.
Tres Hombres had an empty patio on Tuesday with gloomy weather. But starting on Thursday, this is the only place customers can eat.
General Manager Taylor Vaughn said it’s disappointing.
“Especially because you just kind of think that you are getting things together. And you are trying to make the best next step and you think you are moving in the right direction and then things change just like that," he said.
The bulk of Tres Hombres dining is inside. Vaughn expected customer numbers to be down.
“It’s going to take it down significantly," he said. "I would say it will probably take it down to less than a quarter capacity.”
You may be wondering how they are going to keep customers warm as temperatures start to get cooler.
“We bought some heaters, bought some big heaters. We’re looking into some sort of big temporary covering so we can maybe get more use out of it for longer. Really, we’re just kind of throwing out options right now," he said. "We really don’t know what’s going to work best.”
After closing the first time a few months back, that devastated businesses Vaughn said.
“It wasn’t easy coming back the first time, for a lot of us. And certainly, going back and forth is not easy it’s really tough," he said.
Vaughn hoped the locals keep supporting them.
“We’re all taking the precautions go out and order to go, just keep it, keep it local as much as you can we rely on your guys. So hopefully that will keep us going through this weird time.”
