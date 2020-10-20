Public forum on urban deer hunt requested at Cape Girardeau City Council meeting

Urban deer hunting proposal brought before Cape Girardeau City Council
By Amber Ruch | October 20, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT - Updated October 20 at 12:23 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Missouri Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder asked for a public forum on an urban deer hunt in town.

Kinder was one of two people who spoke about deer in Cape Girardeau at the city council meeting on Monday, October 19.

One citizen who attended the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting wore an anti-deer mask and asked the city to do something about the deer in city limits.
He asked the city council to work with the Missouri Department of Conservation to make sure the population of deer inside city limits was not an unhealthy number.

For the second time, Kinder proposed an ordinance to allow bow hunting inside the city limits. In 2013, this ordinance made it to the voter’s ballot but was rejected.

At the end of the council meeting, Mayor Bob Fox instructed the city manager to reach out to the department of conservation and get the information to bring to the council.

