Public forum on urban deer hunt requested at Cape Girardeau City Council meeting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Missouri Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder asked for a public forum on an urban deer hunt in town.
Kinder was one of two people who spoke about deer in Cape Girardeau at the city council meeting on Monday, October 19.
He asked the city council to work with the Missouri Department of Conservation to make sure the population of deer inside city limits was not an unhealthy number.
For the second time, Kinder proposed an ordinance to allow bow hunting inside the city limits. In 2013, this ordinance made it to the voter’s ballot but was rejected.
At the end of the council meeting, Mayor Bob Fox instructed the city manager to reach out to the department of conservation and get the information to bring to the council.
