Police search for suspect in Marion, Ill. liquor store robbery

Police search for suspect in Marion, Ill. liquor store robbery
The suspect is a white/male wearing a light colored hoodie and jeans. (Source: Marion Police Department)
By Jessica Ladd | October 20, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 3:35 PM

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - On September 29, 2020 at approximately 2:45 a.m., a burglary occurred at Westmore Liquor Mart. 

The suspect is a white/male wearing a light colored hoodie and jeans. 

The suspect broke in the front glass door window and stole alcohol and tobacco products. 

The suspect returned with a female and they stole additional alcohol, tobacco and Illinois Lottery tickets. 

An arrest has been made of a third person that was involved. 

Anyone with additional information, please contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.