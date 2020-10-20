Police search for suspect in Marion, Ill. liquor store robbery

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - On September 29, 2020 at approximately 2:45 a.m., a burglary occurred at Westmore Liquor Mart.
The suspect is a white/male wearing a light colored hoodie and jeans.
The suspect broke in the front glass door window and stole alcohol and tobacco products.
The suspect returned with a female and they stole additional alcohol, tobacco and Illinois Lottery tickets.
An arrest has been made of a third person that was involved.
Anyone with additional information, please contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.
