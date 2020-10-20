Police investigate possible scam involving worker for utility, discover no crime committed

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police said recent reports about an unidentified man claiming to be an Ameren Illinois employee are unfounded, but continue to encourage residents to contact officers about suspicious activity.
Residents contacted police on Monday, October 19, after a man claiming he was with Ameren said he need access to their bathroom in connection to work going on in the area.
When the man was asked for identification he was only able to display an Ameren pamphlet.
Some residents were uneasy and did not know if the man was a legitimate worker or if he was working a scam.
After making inquiries, officers learned the man was a legitimate subcontractor for Ameren.
Officers determined that no crime had been committed.
Even though the investigation was unfounded, Carbondale Police still encourage residents to ask for verification and purpose before letting strangers into their homes.
Unless it is an immediate emergency, Ameren employees will notify neighborhoods about up coming projects.
To verify the identity of an Ameren Illinois employee, residents can speak to a customer care representative at 1-800-755-5000.
Residents can also receive alerts from Ameren. Click here to learn more.
If a resident is still uncertain about an individual, they can call the Carbondale Police Department non-emergency number at 618-457-3200 extension 0 and request an officer to investigate.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.