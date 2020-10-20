11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUTNY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported eleven new COVID-19 cases in Jackson County on Tuesday.
The individuals are as follows:
• Female – one in her twenties and one in her forties
• Male – two teens, four in their twenties, one in his thirties, one in his forties and one in his sixties.
Ninety-five active cases are currently being managed.
To date, there have been 1,442 confirmed cases in the county, including 25 related deaths.
Six individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 1,322 individuals.
