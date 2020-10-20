9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hamilton Co., Ill.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Hamilton County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Monday, October 19.
The new patients are one man in his 20s, two women and one man in their 30s, one woman and one man in their 50s, two women in their 60s and one woman in her 70s.
The health department said a total of 117 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hamilton County, including two deaths.
Currently, 14 patients are isolating at home and 101 have recovered.
