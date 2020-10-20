Monster Mash Car Bash in Cape Girardeau rescheduled

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Monster Mash Car Bash has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 25.
Join them from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., rain or shine, at 35 S. Spanish St. Cars will be parked and ready with displays and trunks full of candy.
The event was supposed to be Oct. 18, but was postponed due to the rain.
Three awards will be given out at the event for car drivers: “Most Creative Vehicle Display,” “Best Costume,” and “Spookiest Vehicle.”
The event is free for trick or treaters and is open to the public.
According to Old Town Cape, face masks will be required while attending the event for anyone over the age of nine. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the area. Car owners are advised to use cups to scoop candy to limit contact. Social distancing guidelines will also be strongly encouraged.
