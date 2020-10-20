MoDOT to prepare for winter weather with drills

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Drivers traveling on state routes in Missouri will see an increased number of Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) vehicles this week.
MoDOT is scheduled to hold its annual winter drill on Wednesday, October 21 and Thursday, October 22.
The drills will begin at 8 a.m. and be completed by 3 p.m. on both days.
MoDOT said this year’s drill has been expanded to two days due to ensure social distancing recommendations are followed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The drill will consist of MoDOT employees reacting to a simulated forecast with significant snowfall statewide.
Emergency operations centers will activate, maintenance employees will be deployed to their trucks and emergency communications systems will be tested.
Crews will be ensuring that proper equipment, plowing techniques and safety measures are followed.
During the drill, each piece of equipment, every truck, motor grader, snow blower and tractor will be inspected and calibrated for operations.
In addition to making sure equipment is in tip-top shape, crews will also view their snow routes. This will make them aware of any obstacles and obstructions, such as curbs and raised islands, which could be hidden by snow or ice.
This year, crews are getting an earlier look at their routes during the annual winter drills than they have in the past.
“Winter weather seems to start earlier every year,” explained State Maintenance Director Natalie Roark. “We’ve scheduled this year’s drill a little earlier to make sure we all know our roles during a winter storm so we can do our jobs successfully.”
More than 3,000 MoDOT employees are involved in clearing roads and bridges during winter weather events.
According to MoDOT, during an average winter, crews will plow about 6 million miles of snow and ice, which is enough to go to the moon and back 13 times.
Last year, MoDOT spent more than $66 million on winter operations and used more than 180,000 tons of salt. Other items used include the following: three million gallons of salt brine,80,000 tons of abrasives, 350 tons of calcium chloride, 24,000 gallons of liquid calcium chloride, 90,000 gallons of liquid magnesium chloride and nearly 500,000 gallons of beet juice.
For more information on road conditions in Missouri, safe traveling tips and other winter weather information, click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.