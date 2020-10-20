McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office warns citizens of scam

MCCRACKEN COUTNY, Ill. (KFVS) - On October 20, a resident from Paducah received a phone call from a person stating to be an employee with Dish Network.
The caller provided the resident with all of his account information and details to his current package and told him he could provide him with several new upgrades due to the coronavirus.
The resident provided the caller with several ebay cards that contained money.
The resident was scammed out of an undisclosed amount of money and did not receive any new upgrades.
The Sheriff’s Office wants people to be aware of scams like this.
Businesses will not ask customers to send any kind of gift cards for any upgrades or payment.
