Marion, Ill. mayor discusses new COVID-19 restrictions, asks residents to get tested

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Mayor Mike Absher posted a video message following the governor’s announcement of new COVID-19 restrictions in southern Illinois.
Mayor Absher asked all residents to get tested for the virus, even if they feel healthy and don’t have symptoms.
The mayor said he had been tested twice, once at each facility in the area. He said it was a quick process, and for him a painless one. You can click here for more information on COVID-19 testing in the Marion area.
The City of Marion also posted in its Facebook page that City Hall would be closed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Williamson County and the surrounding area. It would close to walk-in traffic starting on Tuesday, Oct. 20 until further notice.
Each office would be available by appointment. You can call 618-997-6281 to schedule an appointment.
