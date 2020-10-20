KYTC: Online survey on new U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge has 38 participants so far

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An online presentation and survey gathering public input on planning for the engineering and construction of a new U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge has gotten 38 participants so far.
KYTC Project Manager Chris Kuntz said on Tuesday, Oct. 20 he is pleased that 38 citizens took the time to complete the survey.
“It is important for the project team to get stakeholder input and feedback to gain an understanding of project impact on nearby communities and the region,” Kuntz said. “Comments provided with the surveys will help guide the project team going forward through the planning and engineering process.”
The presentation and survey are available through October 30. You can click here to participate.
The Cairo Bridge serves as a north-south connector for U.S. 51, as well as an east-west transportation link for U.S. 60 and U.S. 62.
Construction on a new bridge is expected to start in the next five to 10 years. The project team is offering the public an opportunity to review updated information and then participate in an online survey to help with the planning process.
Printed copies of the information about the project are available at the Wickliffe Public Library, 257 North 4th St. and at the Cairo Public Library, 1609 Washington Ave.
You can also request printed materials via mail by contacting Keith Todd at the KYTC District 1 office by calling 270-898-2431 or by emailing a request to kytc.District1info@ky.gov.
