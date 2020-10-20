Karnak, Ill. sees negative effects of big business

KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - One Heartland town is seeing the negative effects of big business chain stores.
In recent months, Karnak, Illinois has lost its only neighborhood grocery store and restaurant.
Karnak, is a small town nestled along the back roads of southern Illinois.
With a population of barely 500 people, it’s a place where people thrive off knowing their neighbors.
“The people in town we need that personal touch, but I miss seeing the people I saw all the time at the store down there,” said local resident Craig Bradley.
He said losing the towns only store hurts the community.
“They have been around for 90 years,” said Bradley.
For years Wilson’s food Mart has been a staple in the Karnak community.
But with their doors now closed, residents of the Village have found themselves looking elsewhere for groceries and a hot meal.
“The restaurant, people really miss the restaurant that was associated with that, because it was a staple for the people at the college, for people that actually live there in town. A place for them to go to get together and have a good meal,” Bradley said.
“Karnak is kind of by itself. We have to go 20 miles or farther to go anywhere, for ambulance service, for medicine, food. We really need all we can get to come into town,” said resident Vanita Corzine, who is in favor of growth in the community.
Residents said they think it would be nice to have the bigger stores and the mom and pop stores like Wilson Store.
“Well I think if Wilson’s hadn’t had closed, we would’ve went to both. Because there’s a lot of things that the store doesn’t provide that Wilson’s did. And I think, this town is big enough for both of them. But I guess it just didn’t turn out that way,” said Corzine.
The City of Karnak currently has a dollar store, which some residents say forced the closing of Wilson’s.
The nearest restaurant is four miles outside of town.
