IDPH reports 3,714 new cases of COVID-19 in state; Regions 7, 8 will be under resurgence mitigations

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker gave an update on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 in Chicago at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20.
During the briefing on Tuesday, the governor and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced COVID-19 resurgence mitigations for Region 7 (Will and Kankakee counties) and Region 8 (Kane and DuPage counties).
The mitigations will start at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, OCtober 23.
They said both regions are seeing a seven-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8 percent or above for three consecutive days, which exceeds the threshold set for establishing mitigation measures under the state’s Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.
The governor said in both regions, approximately $14 million has already been awarded for small businesses and community aid.
“By the end of this week, four regions will all be operating under the standard resurgence mitigations – that includes no indoor dining or indoor bar service and limiting in-person gatherings to no more than 25 individuals,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As colder weather approaches and flu season is upon us, we’re going to see the rippling effects of these current unfortunate trends. The massive surge of cases in our neighboring states will continue to have a spillover effect. There is no easy fix for the effects of this virus on our economy and our public health. But we can and will manage through this. We’re Midwestern tough here in Illinois. We know how to deal with a crisis. And we know how to take care of each other.”
Mitigation measures taking effect in Regions 7 and 8 on Oct. 23 include:
Bars
- No indoor service
- All outside bar service closes at 11 p.m.
- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
- No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
- Tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- No dancing or standing indoors
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Restaurants
- No indoor dining or bar service
- All outdoor dining closes at 11 p.m.
- Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
- No party buses
- Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable
These mitigations do not currently apply to schools.
This marks the second time that Region 7 has surpassed the threshold set for establishing additional resurgence mitigation measures. The state initially implemented additional mitigations in Region 7 on August 26.
The region was able to return to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on September 18, following weeks of close coordination between IDPH and local health departments, as well as a concerted effort by community leaders and residents.
Now, in addition to a test positivity rate of above 8 percent for three consecutive days, Region 7 is also experiencing concerning ICU availability.
You can click here for more information on programs for small businesses.
On Monday, Gov. Pritzker announced in Murphysboro that COVID-19 resurgence mitigations will be implemented in southern Illinois at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.
State health officials say the region is seeing a seven-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8 percent or above for three consecutive days, which exceeds the threshold set for establishing mitigation measures in the region under the state’s Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.
Illinois cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,714 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, October 20, including 41 additional deaths.
A total of 6,883,314 tests have been conducted in Illinois
Currently, IDPH reported a total of 350,875 cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 9,277 deaths.
As of Monday night, 2,261 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 489 patients were in the ICU and 195 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
