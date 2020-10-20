Nearly 90K total cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20.
Governor Beshear said as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the state is beginning to prepare for a fall and winter surge in cases.
He said he and his family all tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Tuesday marked the fourth-highest number of daily COVID-19 cases reported in the Commonwealth, including the day a backlog in cases was reported. This was also the first time since August that the state’s positivity rate was higher than 5 percent.
Due to the escalation, the governor announced the Commonwealth has renewed state surge preparations, including reviewing plans about the capacity in hospitals, examining possible hotel options, if needed, as well as the use of state parks.
During the briefing, the governor said Calloway County, along with some other Kentucky counties, was in the “red zone” for COVID-19 on a White House report. Marshall and Graves county were in the “orange zone."
Kentucky cases
On Tuesday, October 20, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported a total of 89,544 cases of COVID-19, including 1,342 deaths.
KDPH reported 17,402 total recoveries and a positivity rate of 5.08 percent.
A total of 1,828,431 tests were conducted in Kentucky.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.