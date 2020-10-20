Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 53 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Tuesday, October 20.
The individuals are being isolated. They included:
Franklin County
- Females - one child under 10, two teenagers, four in their 30s, four in their 40s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s and two in their 70s
- Males - four teenagers, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, five in their 50s and one in their 70s
Williamson County
- Females - one toddler, one tween, one teenager, three in their 30s, one in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s
- Males - one tween, one teenager, one in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 70s and two in their 80s
As of Tuesday, the health department reported a total of 1,752 cases in Williamson County, including 59 deaths and 1,136 recoveries. In Franklin County, they reported a total of 877 cases, seven deaths and 502 recoveries.
