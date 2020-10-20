A few showers possible this evening, warmer tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -We saw a few showers this afternoon, especially across our northern counties. A front will move north across the area this evening bringing warmer air to the area. We are seeing low clouds and drizzle across much of the area this evening. We will areas of patchy fog develop as well across much of the Heartland. We could see a few isolated showers develop in our northern counties after midnight. Lows by morning will range from the middle 50s north to near 60 south.