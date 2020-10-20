Egyptian Health Dept. reports 10 more COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 10 more COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department was notified on October 20, 2020, of ten southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Jessica Ladd | October 20, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 4:40 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on October 20, 2020, of ten southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o a female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 40s, case status in progress

o a female, in her 40s, case status in progress

o a male, in his 50s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 70s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 80s, at home and in isolation

Gallatin County

o a male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation

White County

o a female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 60s, hospitalized

To date, Saline County has had a total of 527 lab confirmed positives, including nine deaths.

White County has had a total of 256 lab-confirmed positives, including one death and Gallatin County has a total of 118 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.