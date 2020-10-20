Deputies looking for man accused of stealing truck from West Virginia, trailer from Mo.

Ballard County deputies are looking for this man in connection to two stolen vehicles and a stolen trailer. (Source: Ballard County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch | October 20, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 2:51 PM

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after deputies recovered a stolen truck and trailer.

According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was stolen in West Virginia, and a trailer and mini backhoe were stolen in Charleston, Mo.

They said the trailer and backhoe were recovered in Ballard County.

The man is a person of interest in the investigation.

Deputies say he also a suspect in another stolen truck in Ballard County near the location where the items were found. That truck had the license KY 551115.

